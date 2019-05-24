{{featured_button_text}}
052419jr-edale-fire

Evansdale authorities are investigating this early morning fire Friday on Colleen Avenue.

 JEFF REINITZ jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com

EVANSDALE --- Authorities are investigating an early morning fire that gutted an Evansdale home Friday.

Neighbors called 911 shortly before 4 a.m. to report the blaze at 816 Colleen Ave., and when firefighters arrived the occupant had safely exited the home, said Chief Ryan Phillips with Evansdale Fire Rescue.

The house is considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire hasn't been determined, and the Iowa Fire Marshal Division has been called to investigate.

