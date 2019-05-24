EVANSDALE --- Authorities are investigating an early morning fire that gutted an Evansdale home Friday.
Neighbors called 911 shortly before 4 a.m. to report the blaze at 816 Colleen Ave., and when firefighters arrived the occupant had safely exited the home, said Chief Ryan Phillips with Evansdale Fire Rescue.
The house is considered a total loss.
You have free articles remaining.
The cause of the fire hasn't been determined, and the Iowa Fire Marshal Division has been called to investigate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.