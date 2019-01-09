WATERLOO – Fire gutted a residential garage Wednesday night in Waterloo.
A resident of 226 Cottage Grove Ave. had been working inside the single-stall detached garage with a burn burner going around 8:30 p.m. and stepped out to enter the house, according to a relative.
When the relative left the house a short time later, he noticed the garage was on fire.
No injuries were reported. The fire damaged the back of a RV parked in the driveway, but crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue extinguished the flames and kept the fire from spreading to the house.
The cause of the fire hasn't been determined.
The address is owned by Larry Nelson of Waterloo, according to property records.
