Waterloo firefighters extinguished a fire at Green Line Polymers plastic recycling, 300 Ansborough Ave., and vented smoke from the building Tuesday night.

 JEFF REINITZ

WATERLOO – Firefighters extinguished a fire at a Waterloo plastic recycling business and vented smoke from the building Tuesday night.

About 25 people were working at Green Line Polymers, 300 Ansborough Ave., when the fire broke out in a bale of plastics around 5:45 p.m.

The business was evacuated, and the building’s sprinkler system held the fire in check until Waterloo firefighters arrived and finished it off.

No injuries were reported.


