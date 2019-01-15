WATERLOO – Firefighters extinguished a fire at a Waterloo plastic recycling business and vented smoke from the building Tuesday night.
About 25 people were working at Green Line Polymers, 300 Ansborough Ave., when the fire broke out in a bale of plastics around 5:45 p.m.
The business was evacuated, and the building’s sprinkler system held the fire in check until Waterloo firefighters arrived and finished it off.
No injuries were reported.
