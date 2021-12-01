Fire extinguished at Cedar Falls metals plant

CEDAR FALLS --- Cedar Falls firefighters extinguished a blaze that broke out in a metal production plant.
Crews with Cedar Falls Fire Rescue were called to Kryton Engineered Metals, 7314 Chancellor Drive, on Wednesday afternoon.
The business was evacuated, and firefighters found heavy smoke coming from a polishing facility located at the back of the building.
No injuries were reported, and workers were allowed to re-enter the building.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
