WATERLOO – Fire erupted from an upstairs bedroom at a Waterloo duplex after a mattress ignited Thursday night.
The smoldering fire at 534-536 Western Ave. flashed over as firefighters were entering the building, but no injuries were reported.
The upstairs resident apparently caught the bed on fire around 7 p.m. Thursday, and he attempted to extinguish it by dousing it with snow scooped up from outside, said Battalion Chief Michael Moore with Waterloo Fire Rescue.
When the snow didn’t work, he went to a neighbor to call 911.
“Just seconds after we got here, the fire intensified and flashed out the window,” Moore said. “They were just making entry, started pulling the hose and that’s when it flashed.”
The entire room ignited, and the fire blew out the window and flowed up to the soffits and roof, Moore said.
“When they got up there they put a really quick hit on it,” Moore said.
The fire was contained to the bedroom where it started, but there was extensive heat and smoke damage to the upstairs. The downstairs unit had minor water damage, Moore said.
The exact cause of the fire hasn’t been determined, but Moore said it doesn’t appear suspicious.
The property is owned by Nacapa Associates, according to property records.
