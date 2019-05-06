{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A Sunday morning fire left a Waterloo family without a place to live.

A neighbor called 911 around 12:35 a.m. Sunday after spotting flames in the mobile home at 1615 Essex Drive. No one was home at the time, and crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue extinguished the flames.

Red Cross was called to assist the family of two adults and five children with emergency shelter, according to fire officials.

The fire appears to have started in a pantry area and is believed to be electrical.

