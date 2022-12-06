 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Fire destroys rural Jesup home

  Updated
Fire gutted a farmhouse at 7128 Jesup Road, Jesup, on Monday.

JESUP — Four fire departments responded to a blaze that destroyed a rural Jesup farmhouse Monday night.

No injuries were reported, but the home is considered a total loss, according to a release by the Jesup Fire Department.

Fire gutted a farmhouse at 7128 Jesup Road, Jesup, on Monday.

Firefighters with the Jesup department were called to at 7128 Jesup Road at about 9:35 p.m. Monday and found the house engulfed in flames. Crews from Gilbertville Fire Rescue, La Porte City Fire Rescue, Independence Fire Department and Jesup Ambulance also responded.

Jesup Land Improvement and the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office also assisted at the scene.

The home, which was built in 1880, is owned by Orville Orth, according to property records.

