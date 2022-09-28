 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Fire destroys rural Gilbertville building

  • Updated
  • 0
092722ho-fire-indian-creek

Fire destroyed a building in rural Gilbertville on Tuesday evening, drawing crews from five towns.

 Contributed

GILBERTVILLE — Fire destroyed a building in rural Gilbertville on Tuesday evening, drawing crews from five towns.

The fire broke out around 4:45 p.m. in the 9000 block of Indian Creek Road, and heat from the fire damaged a nearby structure.

Firefighters and emergency crews from Gilbertville Fire, Jesup Ambulance, La Porte City Fire, Evansdale Fire and Raymond Fire worked on the blaze.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Rotary club hosts candidate forum

Rotary club hosts candidate forum

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Rotary Club is hosting a candidate forum at noon Monday that will include Iowa House and Senate candidates in Black Ha…

Watch Now: Related Video

Iranian filmmakers, actors rally support for women’s rights protestors

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News