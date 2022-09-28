Fire destroys rural Gilbertville building

COURIER STAFF
GILBERTVILLE — Fire destroyed a building in rural Gilbertville on Tuesday evening, drawing crews from five towns.
The fire broke out around 4:45 p.m. in the 9000 block of Indian Creek Road, and heat from the fire damaged a nearby structure.
Firefighters and emergency crews from Gilbertville Fire, Jesup Ambulance, La Porte City Fire, Evansdale Fire and Raymond Fire worked on the blaze.
Photos: House Fire, Orchard Hill Drive
081822jr-orchard-hill-fire-3
Fire damaged a home at 4305 Orchard Hill Drive, Cedar Falls, on Thursday.
Jeff Reinitz
081822jr-orchard-hill-fire-1
Fire damaged a home at 4305 Orchard Hill Drive, Cedar Falls, on Thursday.
Jeff Reinitz
081822jr-orchard-hill-fire-2
Fire damaged a home at 4305 Orchard Hill Drive, Cedar Falls, on Thursday.
Jeff Reinitz
081822jr-orchard-hill-fire-4
Fire damaged a home at 4305 Orchard Hill Drive, Cedar Falls, on Thursday.
Jeff Reinitz
081822jr-orchard-hill-fire-5
Fire damaged a home at 4305 Orchard Hill Drive, Cedar Falls, on Thursday.
Jeff Reinitz
