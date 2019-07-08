GREENE — An early morning fire leveled a lumber yard in downtown Greene on Monday.
The city’s fire department was called to Greene Lumber Co., 208 E. Traer St., around 3 a.m. and found the main building engulfed in flames, said Chief Neal Nordmeyer.
Heat from the blaze was so intense it melted siding and cracked windows on a home across the street.
No injuries were reported.
Crews from seven fire departments battled the blaze and had the fire knocked down in about an hour and a half, and they remained on the scene overhauling the damage. An excavator was brought in to pick apart the debris and aid the firefighting efforts.
A cause hasn’t been determined, and the state fire marshal division has been called to investigate.
