GREENE — An early morning fire leveled a lumber yard in downtown Greene on Monday.

The city’s fire department was called to Greene Lumber Co., 208 E. Traer St., around 3 a.m. and found the main building engulfed in flames, said Chief Neal Nordmeyer.

Heat from the blaze was so intense it melted siding and cracked windows on a home across the street.

No injuries were reported.

Crews from seven fire departments battled the blaze and had the fire knocked down in about an hour and a half, and they remained on the scene overhauling the damage. An excavator was brought in to pick apart the debris and aid the firefighting efforts.

A cause hasn’t been determined, and the state fire marshal division has been called to investigate.

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

