Fire destroys garage south of downtown Waterloo early Friday

Waterloo Fire Rescue was called at 2:28 a.m. to the blaze at 1249 South St. The garage "was fully engulfed" when firefighters arrived, said Battalion Chief Troy Luck.

"There were two vehicles also engulfed in the garage, both vehicles were on fire," he said. The house on the property suffered heat damage as did a neighboring detached garage. Firefighters were on the scene for an hour and 20 minutes.