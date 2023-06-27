WATERLOO — An early morning fire destroyed a garage at a Waterloo home on Tuesday.
Details weren’t immediately available, but crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue were called to the blaze in the detached garage at 2028 City View around 5:20 a.m. Tuesday.
The fire leveled the garage and damaged at least one vehicle and heat from the fire melted vinyl siding on the nearby home. No injuries were reported, according to the fire department.
The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.
