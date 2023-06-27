WATERLOO — An early morning fire destroyed a garage at a Waterloo home on Tuesday.

Details weren’t immediately available, but crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue were called to the blaze in the detached garage at 2028 City View around 5:20 a.m. Tuesday.

The fire leveled the garage and damaged at least one vehicle and heat from the fire melted vinyl siding on the nearby home. No injuries were reported, according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.

WATCH NOW: Courier fire videos Former church fire, Waverly, Iowa, Dec. 19, 2016 VIDEO: House Fire, Gable St., Waterloo, Iowa 120319 Apartment fire, Jefferson St., Feb. 19, 2016 Duplex Fire, Western Ave., Feb. 9. 2016 Fire, Beaver Ridge Trail, Cedar Falls, Iowa Feb. 5, 2018 Garage/house fire, Seneca Ave., Waterloo, Iowa Dec. 11, 2017 House Fire, W. Second St., Waterloo, Iowa, Oct. 20, 2016 House fire, Marion St., Evansdale, Iowa June 6, 2018 House fire, W. 2nd St., Waterloo, Iowa July 7, 2017