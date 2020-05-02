Fire destroys farm services building in Eldora

ELDORA --- Officials are trying to determine what started a fire at a agriculture services business in Eldora on Friday.
The blaze destroyed at least one building at AgVantage FS, 804 Edgington Ave., and a crew with the Waterloo Fire Rescue’s Northeast Iowa Response Group Hazardous Materials Team was called to the scene over concerns about smoke from chemicals at the site.
Firefighters from surrounding communities also responded to the fire.
