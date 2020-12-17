 Skip to main content
Fire destroys Evansdale home
Fire destroys Evansdale home

EVANSDALE – An overnight fire destroyed a home in Evansdale.

A passerby spotted flames coming from the home at 103 Thomas St. around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, and two patrol officers were first to arrive.

“Evansdale PD was first on the scene, and the occupants were unaware, and officers went in and rousted up a juvenile and an adult female in the house and got them out,” one firefighter said.

Officers evacuated the two and the family’s four dogs.

Evansdale firefighters found heavy fire in the home's attic and roof area, and the roof eventually collapsed. Crews from Waterloo and Gilbertville assisted in extinguishing the fire.

The cause of the fire hasn't been determined.

Firefighters returned a few hours later and noticed smoke from where the blaze had rekindled.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family with emergency shelter.

