Fire destroys car, damages Waterloo garage
Fire destroys car, damages Waterloo garage

Fowler fire

Waterloo Fire Rescue extinguishes a car and garage in an alley near Mobile and Fowler streets Thursday morning, July 30, 2020.

 Tim Jamison

WATERLOO -- Firefighters extinguished a car fire that spread to a garage Thursday.

Waterloo Fire Rescue was called around 9 a.m. Thursday for a report of a car on fire in the alley behind 507 Fowler St. The flames had spread to an adjacent garage when firefighters arrived.

There were no reported injuries from the blaze, which appeared to destroy the vehicle. The cause was under investigation.

