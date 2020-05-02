Fire destroys building at wooded disc golf course

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO – A building at a disc golf course near a nature preserve burned to the ground over the weekend.

A person using the recreational trails at Hartman Reserve spotted the smoldering remains of the structure at 3105 Shirey Way shortly before 7 a.m. Saturday, said Batallion Chief Ben Petersen with Waterloo Fire Rescue. Crews put out the remaining flames before they could spread.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately apparent. The raised 320-square-foot building with a deck was totally destroyed, and firefighters found a fire had also been burning in a firewood storage area away from the building.

The property, which is just south of Lake Manatt, is owned by Deer Run Group, according Black Hawk County property records. It had been a gun club that was turned into a private disc golf course, authorities said.

A larger building on the side had been taken down earlier.

