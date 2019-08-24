{{featured_button_text}}

WESTGATE – A Westgate feed mill and warehouse were damaged by an early morning fire on Saturday.

Crews with the Westgate Fire Department were called to Westgate Elevator, 190 Hollywood St., around 1:20 a.m. after a passerby noticed flames. The feed mill and warehouse were engulfed in flames when authorities arrived, according to the fire department.

The Maynard Fire Department was called to assist, and firefighters spent six hours battling the blaze and used 35,000 gallons of water

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined and it under investigation.

