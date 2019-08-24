WESTGATE – A Westgate feed mill and warehouse were damaged by an early morning fire on Saturday.
Crews with the Westgate Fire Department were called to Westgate Elevator, 190 Hollywood St., around 1:20 a.m. after a passerby noticed flames. The feed mill and warehouse were engulfed in flames when authorities arrived, according to the fire department.
You have free articles remaining.
The Maynard Fire Department was called to assist, and firefighters spent six hours battling the blaze and used 35,000 gallons of water
The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined and it under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.