Webster Street Fire

This house at 87 Webster St. in Waterloo was damaged by a fire June 8, 2019.

WATERLOO -- An early morning fire heavily damaged a house near Sullivan Park.

Waterloo Fire Rescue crews were called to 87 Webster St. around 4:45 a.m. Saturday to extinguish a blaze in a single-story rental home.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported. The home suffered extensive damage, which left it unoccupiable. Fire officials were still investigating the cause.

