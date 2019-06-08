WATERLOO -- An early morning fire heavily damaged a house near Sullivan Park.
Waterloo Fire Rescue crews were called to 87 Webster St. around 4:45 a.m. Saturday to extinguish a blaze in a single-story rental home.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported. The home suffered extensive damage, which left it unoccupiable. Fire officials were still investigating the cause.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.