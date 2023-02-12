WATERLOO – An early morning fire damaged a Waterloo townhouse on Sunday.
Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue were called to 434 Belmont St. around 12:10 a.m. Sunday and found a fire burning in the kitchen.
The residents fled the building safely, and the blaze was quickly extinguished.
No injuries were reported, and the Red Cross was notified to provide emergency shelter to the residents.
The building is owned by Hawthorne Rentals Inc., according to property records.
