WATERLOO — A morning fire damaged a Waterloo home Monday.
Residents at 509 Milton St. escaped without injury after the house began filling with smoke around 11 a.m.
The cause of the blaze hasn’t been determined, but Battalion Chief Troy Luck with Waterloo Fire Rescue said it appeared to have started in the basement with a clothes dryer.
Crews limited damage to the basement, although the rest of the home suffered smoke damage.
Eldora man arrested in chase, crash on I-380
WATERLOO — An Eldora man was arrested in connection with an April high-speed chase that ended with a crash that injured him and his female passenger.
According to court records, Ronald Dean Share, 54, was going about 100 mph when he slammed into a bridge pier on Interstate 380. The crash came minutes after his passenger phoned 911 claiming he was going to kill her, records state.
The collision seriously injured both Share and passenger Leah Jackson.
On Saturday, Share was arrested for felony eluding, violation of a no-contact order and misdemeanor assault. His bond was set at $5,600.
Court records show Share had a restraining order preventing him from contacting Jackson because of a March 19 incident at his home.
On April 6, Black Hawk County dispatchers received a 911 call from Jackson about 7:38 p.m. saying she was on Highway 20/Interstate 380 near the Gilbertville exit in the back of a Chevrolet Impala that Share was driving. Jackson was crying, and she told dispatchers he wouldn’t let her leave and threatened to run into something to kill them both.
A La Porte City police officer spotted the Impala near the Brandon exit about nine minutes later, and he could see Share leaning over the seat to grab and strike Jackson in the back of the vehicle as he drove, court records state.
The officer attempted to stop the car, which took off and reached speeds of 115 mph. The Impala crashed into the central pillar of the Dugan Avenue bridge near mile marker 52 at 7:49 p.m.
Share was taken to Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo, and Jackson was flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment.
Man sentenced on weapons charges
IOWA FALLS — An Iowa Falls man has been sentenced to prison for possessing guns despite a prior domestic abuse conviction.
Judge Leonard Strand sentenced Heath Allen Ziesman, 35, to 18 months in prison Friday after he pleaded to being a domestic abuser in possession of a firearm in U.S. District Court. His prison time will be followed by three years of supervised release.
Ziesman was released and is to surrender to the United States Marshal on a date yet to be set.
Authorities executed a search warrant at Ziesman’s home in June 2015 while he was at work and found a .45-caliber handgun and ammunition and a 12-gauge Browning shotgun, court records state.
His defense attorney asked for leniency, noting he started a livestock business that has outstanding loans and his fiancé has a child on the way.
Prosecutors argued Ziesman has a history of domestic violence.
In March 2010, Ziesman was convicted of first-degree harassment for threatening his ex-girlfriend after he sent compromising photographs of her to her family members and threatened to send the pictures to the school board where she worked as a teacher.
In July 2012, Ziesman was convicted of domestic abuse assault for grabbing his ex-wife’s neck and choking her, and while still on probation he pushed his ex-wife down three stairs, causing her to smash her forehead into a door frame and splitting open her skin. She needed 27 stitches to seal her wound. Ziesman received a second domestic abuse assault conviction in July 2013.
