WATERLOO -- A Waterloo family escaped after their home caught fire Sunday afternoon, thanks in part to a passerby.

Rob Sullivan -- a former Cedar Rapids firefighter who now lives in Red Wing, Minnesota -- said he was visiting a friend in Waterloo when he noticed smoke coming from 736 Sherman Ave. around 3 p.m.

“I noticed a lot of smoke around this house, and I thought that’s a little more smoke than a grill would be,” Sullivan said.

He pulled up, called 911 and knocked on the door.

“A girl answered the door and I said, 'Your house is on fire.' … They both made it out safely,” Sullivan said.

Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue found a fire burning upstairs. They retrieved one cat, but two other cats remained missing.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.