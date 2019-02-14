Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO – An afternoon fire damaged a garage and two vehicles on Thursday.

Residents called 911 after the two-stall detached garage at 3165 Cedar Terrace Drive caught fire shortly before 3 p.m. The blaze consumed a motorcycle inside the garage and damaged a car parked outside. The home’s siding took heat damage, and firefighters stopped the blaze before it could spread.

No injuries were reported, and the cause hasn’t been determined.

