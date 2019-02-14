WATERLOO – An afternoon fire damaged a garage and two vehicles on Thursday.
Residents called 911 after the two-stall detached garage at 3165 Cedar Terrace Drive caught fire shortly before 3 p.m. The blaze consumed a motorcycle inside the garage and damaged a car parked outside. The home’s siding took heat damage, and firefighters stopped the blaze before it could spread.
No injuries were reported, and the cause hasn’t been determined.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.