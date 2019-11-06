WATERLOO – Two families are without a home following an afternoon fire at a Waterloo duplex Wednesday.
Waterworks employees were in area around 3:30 p.m. when they spotted smoke coming from the home at 324 Allen St. The occupants, including four children, escaped without injury.
Firefighters arrived to find a fire in the upstairs level with flames shooting through the back windows, said Battalion Chief Ben Petersen with Waterloo Fire Rescue.
“It was a stubborn fire. It’s balloon-frame construction, so we had it in the walls,” Petersen said.
The building suffered serious damage.
Four children and two adults lived in the upper level, and two adults lived in the lower level, and the American Red Cross was called to assist with emergency shelter.
The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined, but officials said it appeared to have started in an upstairs bedroom. The city fire marshal is investigating.
The building is owned by 4567 Properties LLC, according to county property records.
