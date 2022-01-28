 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fire damages Waterloo church

WATERLOO – An overnight fire devastated a Waterloo church Thursday.

The fire apparently got inside a wall at Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, 101 Albany St., while the building was unoccupied.

Passersby called 911 around 9:15 p.m., and crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue found heavy smoke coming from the building when they arrived.

012822jr-fire-church-2

Fire damaged Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, 101 Albany St., Waterloo, on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.

The blaze spread up into an attic before firefighters stopped it.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined and is under investigation by the city fire marshal.

