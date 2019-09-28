{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – An early morning fire damaged a Waterloo auto repair shop Saturday.

No one was at Midnight Auto at 179 W. 18th St. when a fire broke out in the back of a Chevrolet Tahoe parked outside in front of the business’s overhead door sometime before 1:45 a.m. Flames spread to the building’s exterior.

Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue extinguished the fire.

The building’s interior had smoke and heat damage, and other vehicles on the lot were also damaged, said Battalion Chief Troy Luck. A car parked inside the garage was covered in soot.

A cause hasn’t been determined, and the city fire marshal is investigating the blaze. The building is owned by Dwayne Eilers of Waterloo.

