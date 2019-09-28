WATERLOO – An early morning fire damaged a Waterloo auto repair shop Saturday.
No one was at Midnight Auto at 179 W. 18th St. when a fire broke out in the back of a Chevrolet Tahoe parked outside in front of the business’s overhead door sometime before 1:45 a.m. Flames spread to the building’s exterior.
Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue extinguished the fire.
You have free articles remaining.
The building’s interior had smoke and heat damage, and other vehicles on the lot were also damaged, said Battalion Chief Troy Luck. A car parked inside the garage was covered in soot.
A cause hasn’t been determined, and the city fire marshal is investigating the blaze. The building is owned by Dwayne Eilers of Waterloo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.