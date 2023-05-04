DUNKERTON — Two mobile homes were heavily damaged in a fire that broke out near Dunkerton Thursday afternoon.

One dog is believed to have perished in the blaze on Woodland Drive in the Woodland Estates mobile home park north of Dunkerton.

What started as a brush fire between two mobile homes quickly spread, engulfing a mobile home where the resident was away at work. The flames spread to the second, where a woman was sleeping. She escaped without injury, authorities said.

Firefighters from Dunkerton, Jesup and Readlyn responded to the fire.

