STRAWBERRY POINT – A fire damaged an assisted living facility in Strawberry Point on Monday.

Person who picked up the phone at Circle of Life Missions, 624 Commercial St., said no one was injured and officials were working to get residents relocated following the blaze but didn’t comment any further.

Details weren’t available.

