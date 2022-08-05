Fire damages mobile home in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS — Malfunctioning electrical components are believed to be the cause of a Thursday evening fire that damaged a mobile home in Cedar Falls.
Residents at Country Terrace Mobile Home Park, 700 W. Ridgeway Ave., called 911 shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday after spotting smoke and flames coming from Lot No. 225.
Firefighters found the mobile home on fire and forced their way inside to look for possible occupants before finding the residence vacant. They quickly extinguished the flames.
Black Hawk County Dispatch and MercyOne assisted firefighters.
WATCH NOW: Courier fire videos
WATCH NOW: Courier fire videos
Former church fire, Waverly, Iowa, Dec. 19, 2016
VIDEO: House Fire, Gable St., Waterloo, Iowa 120319
Apartment fire, Jefferson St., Feb. 19, 2016
Duplex Fire, Western Ave., Feb. 9. 2016
Fire, Beaver Ridge Trail, Cedar Falls, Iowa Feb. 5, 2018
Garage/house fire, Seneca Ave., Waterloo, Iowa Dec. 11, 2017
House Fire, W. Second St., Waterloo, Iowa, Oct. 20, 2016
House fire, Marion St., Evansdale, Iowa June 6, 2018
House fire, W. 2nd St., Waterloo, Iowa July 7, 2017
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.