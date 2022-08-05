 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fire damages mobile home in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS — Malfunctioning electrical components are believed to be the cause of a Thursday evening fire that damaged a mobile home in Cedar Falls.

Residents at Country Terrace Mobile Home Park, 700 W. Ridgeway Ave., called 911 shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday after spotting smoke and flames coming from Lot No. 225.

Firefighters found the mobile home on fire and forced their way inside to look for possible occupants before finding the residence vacant. They quickly extinguished the flames.

Black Hawk County Dispatch and MercyOne assisted firefighters.

WATCH NOW: Courier fire videos

