WATERLOO --- Fire damaged a Waterloo home that was under renovation late Thursday.

Fire broke out in the upper level of 611 Elm St., and crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue were alerted around 10:10 p.m.

Firefighters found flames in the attic area and stopped the fire before it could spread. The fire department was on the scene until after midnight.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.

No injuries were reported, and no one was living at the address at the time of the fire.

