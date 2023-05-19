WATERLOO --- Fire damaged a Waterloo home that was under renovation late Thursday.
Fire broke out in the upper level of 611 Elm St., and crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue were alerted around 10:10 p.m.
Firefighters found flames in the attic area and stopped the fire before it could spread. The fire department was on the scene until after midnight.
The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.
No injuries were reported, and no one was living at the address at the time of the fire.
WATCH NOW: Courier fire videos
Former church fire, Waverly, Iowa, Dec. 19, 2016
VIDEO: House Fire, Gable St., Waterloo, Iowa 120319
Apartment fire, Jefferson St., Feb. 19, 2016
Duplex Fire, Western Ave., Feb. 9. 2016
Fire, Beaver Ridge Trail, Cedar Falls, Iowa Feb. 5, 2018
Garage/house fire, Seneca Ave., Waterloo, Iowa Dec. 11, 2017
House Fire, W. Second St., Waterloo, Iowa, Oct. 20, 2016
House fire, Marion St., Evansdale, Iowa June 6, 2018
House fire, W. 2nd St., Waterloo, Iowa July 7, 2017
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.