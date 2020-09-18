 Skip to main content
Fire damages home in Waterloo
WATERLOO – An overnight fire damaged a Waterloo home Thursday night.

No injuries were reported, but the Red Cross was called to assist residents with emergency shelter.

Firefighters were called to the house at 713 W. First St. around 11:50 p.m. Thursday and found a fire in the basement near a chair. The blaze was extinguished quickly, and fire damage was isolated to the basement.

A cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.

