INDEPENDENCE – Firefighters extinguished a fire at an Independence home on Thursday.
Crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the first floor of the home when they were called to the 800 block of Eighth Avenue NE at about 4:40 p.m., and they searched the house but were unable to find any residents or pets inside, according to officials at the Independence Fire Department.
You have free articles remaining.
Firefighters from Jesup were called to assist.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Independence Police, Buchanan County Sheriff's Office, Area Ambulance and Independence Light and Power also assisted at the scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.