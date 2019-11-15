{{featured_button_text}}

INDEPENDENCE – Firefighters extinguished a fire at an Independence home on Thursday.

Crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the first floor of the home when they were called to the 800 block of Eighth Avenue NE at about 4:40 p.m., and they searched the house but were unable to find any residents or pets inside, according to officials at the Independence Fire Department.

Firefighters from Jesup were called to assist.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Independence Police, Buchanan County Sheriff's Office, Area Ambulance and Independence Light and Power also assisted at the scene.

