 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking alert top story

Fire damages garage in Cedar Falls

  • 0
fire.jpg

A fire damaged a garage at 1924 Lilac Lane on Tuesday evening.

CEDAR FALLS — A family and their dog are safe after a Tuesday fire damaged an attached garage in Cedar Falls.

Cedar Falls Fire Rescue arrived at 1924 Lilac Lane just before 9 p.m., after the four person family heard a loud noise and then saw smoke coming from the garage, Capt. Kelli Yates said. 

She said she is not certain what started the fire at this time.

Yates said the crew made an initial attack on the fire then ventilated the space by cutting into the garage door. Smoke damaged both the garage and the breezeway between the garage and house.

MercyOne paramedics also responded but medical help was not needed.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Couple arrested in Menards thefts

Couple arrested in Menards thefts

WATERLOO — A Waterloo couple has been arrested for allegedly taking thousands of dollars’ worth of items from a home improvement store.

Watch Now: Related Video

Bionic hand gives Australian Paralympic swimmer new lease on life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News