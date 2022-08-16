Fire damages garage in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS — A family and their dog are safe after a Tuesday fire damaged an attached garage in Cedar Falls.

Cedar Falls Fire Rescue arrived at 1924 Lilac Lane just before 9 p.m., after the four person family heard a loud noise and then saw smoke coming from the garage, Capt. Kelli Yates said.

She said she is not certain what started the fire at this time.

Yates said the crew made an initial attack on the fire then ventilated the space by cutting into the garage door. Smoke damaged both the garage and the breezeway between the garage and house.

MercyOne paramedics also responded but medical help was not needed.