EVANSDALE -- A vehicle fire spread to a home in Evansdale, causing extensive damage to the garage Thursday afternoon.

No injuries were reported, and the blaze drew crews from Evansdale Fire Rescue and neighboring departments.

Details weren’t immediately available, but the fire started in a sport utility vehicle parked in the driveway at 1001 Schons St. sometime after 5 p.m. Thursday.

Flames engulfed the vehicle and then moved to the attached garage at the home.

This is the second time the house has caught fire. In May 2011, a fire broke out in the kitchen while the residents were away. Neighbors noticed the smoke and called 911.

Photos: Fire, Schons St., Evansdale, April 6, 2023 040623jr-fire-evandale-1 040623jr-fire-evandale-3 040623jr-fire-evandale-2 040623jr-fire-evandale-4