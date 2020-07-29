Fire damages Deere plant in Waterloo

×
WATERLOO – Firefighters spent hours battling a blaze that broke out at John Deere’s northeast site Tuesday night.
The fire started shortly after 9 a.m. with a filter in the ventilation system in the plant at 3828 Newell St. and spread to an air-handling room on the top of the main building, said Battalion Chief Bill Beck with Waterloo Fire Rescue.
Beck said the high elevation made it difficult to move water to the fire’s location, which also had high heat and thick smoke.
The fire was under control in about 45 minutes, and firefighters remained on the scene until around 1:30 a.m. No injuries were reported.
At the time of the fire, the building was closed for maintenance, and a contractor was on the scene.
Photos: John Deere 100th Anniversary Celebration
061618mp-John-Deere-100th-Anniversary-Celebration-1
Andrew Wolfe helps his two-year-old son Andrew Wolfe II with the kids tractor pull.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
061618mp-John-Deere-100th-Anniversary-Celebration-3
John Deere tractors on display inside Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center at the John Deere 100th Anniversary Celebration Saturday in Waterloo.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
061618mp-John-Deere-100th-Anniversary-Celebration-4
Calvin Whitaker, 4, and his dad, Tim Whitaker, of Independence, look over toy tractors for sale inside the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
061618mp-John-Deere-100th-Anniversary-Celebration-2
Isaak Moline, 7, and his sister Marlee Moline, 4, of Waterloo climb up a inflatable mountain at the John Deere 100th Anniversary Celebration Saturday in Waterloo.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
061618mp-John-Deere-100th-Anniversary-Celebration-5
Rajveer Bhosale, 4, of Waterloo, takes a ride around the pedal tractor obstacle course at the John Deere 100th Anniversary Celebration outside the John Deere Museum Saturday in Waterloo.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
061618mp-John-Deere-100th-Anniversary-Celebration-22
A group gathers to look over photos of the John Deere model BI at the John Deere 100th Anniversary Celebration Saturday in Waterloo.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
061618mp-John-Deere-100th-Anniversary-Celebration-19
Tony Bird of Denver looks over the 9620 RX tractor inside Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
061618mp-John-Deere-100th-Anniversary-Celebration-6
Kids in line for the inflatable at the John Deere 100th Anniversary Celebration Saturday in Waterloo.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
061618mp-John-Deere-100th-Anniversary-Celebration-11
People get off the free trolley at the John Deere 100th Anniversary Celebration outside the John Deere Museum Saturday, June 16, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
061618mp-John-Deere-100th-Anniversary-Celebration-17
John Deere enthusiast look over rows of green tractors at the John Deere 100th Anniversary Celebration Saturday, June 16, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
061618mp-John-Deere-100th-Anniversary-Celebration-25
A John Deere enthusiast sports a Deere shirt at the John Deere 100th Anniversary Celebration Saturday, June 16, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
061618mp-John-Deere-100th-Anniversary-Celebration-30
Volunteer Natalie Seemann, left, applies a tattoo on Addison Moelle, 8, at the John Deere 100th Anniversary Celebration Saturday in Waterloo.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
061618mp-John-Deere-100th-Anniversary-Celebration-29
People wait in line to enter the John Deere Museum during John Deere 100th Anniversary Celebration Saturday, June 16, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
061618mp-John-Deere-100th-Anniversary-Celebration-26
People look over the 9620 RX tractor inside Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center at the John Deere 100th Anniversary Celebration Saturday, June 16, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
061618mp-John-Deere-100th-Anniversary-Celebration-27
Calvin Whitaker, 4, of Independence looks over tractors for sale inside Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center at the John Deere 100th Anniversary Celebration Saturday, June 16, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
061618mp-John-Deere-100th-Anniversary-Celebration-28
John Deere tractors on display inside Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center at the John Deere 100th Anniversary Celebration Saturday in Waterloo.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
061618mp-John-Deere-100th-Anniversary-Celebration-23
Waterloo Municipal Band perform at the John Deere 100th Anniversary Celebration Saturday, June 16, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
061618mp-John-Deere-100th-Anniversary-Celebration-21
John Deere cups for sale at the John Deere 100th Anniversary Celebration Saturday in Waterloo.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
061618mp-John-Deere-100th-Anniversary-Celebration-20
John Deere enthusiast look over rows of green tractors.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
061618mp-John-Deere-100th-Anniversary-Celebration-18
John Deere enthusiast look tractors at the John Deere 100th Anniversary Celebration Saturday in Waterloo.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
061618mp-John-Deere-100th-Anniversary-Celebration-24
Waterloo Boy die cast tractor for sale inside Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center at the John Deere 100th Anniversary Celebration Saturday, June 16, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
061618mp-John-Deere-100th-Anniversary-Celebration-15
Rajveer Bhosale, 4, of Waterloo takes a ride around the pedal tractor obstacle course at the John Deere 100th Anniversary Celebration outside the John Deere Museum Saturday in Waterloo.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
061618mp-John-Deere-100th-Anniversary-Celebration-13
A large 100 is on display for John Deere's 100th Anniversary Celebration Saturday in Waterloo.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
061618mp-John-Deere-100th-Anniversary-Celebration-16
People search out food at the John Deere 100th Anniversary Celebration Saturday in Waterloo.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
061618mp-John-Deere-100th-Anniversary-Celebration-10
People leave the John Deere Museum Saturday, June 16, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
061618mp-John-Deere-100th-Anniversary-Celebration-14
A John Deere model 6136 engine on display inside Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center at the John Deere 100th Anniversary Celebration Saturday in Waterloo.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
061618mp-John-Deere-100th-Anniversary-Celebration-12
John Deere enthusiast look over rows of green tractors at the John Deere 100th Anniversary Celebration Saturday in Waterloo.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
