Fire damages Deere plant in Waterloo
WATERLOO – Firefighters spent hours battling a blaze that broke out at John Deere’s northeast site Tuesday night.

The fire started shortly after 9 a.m. with a filter in the ventilation system in the plant at 3828 Newell St. and spread to an air-handling room on the top of the main building, said Battalion Chief Bill Beck with Waterloo Fire Rescue.

Beck said the high elevation made it difficult to move water to the fire’s location, which also had high heat and thick smoke.

The fire was under control in about 45 minutes, and firefighters remained on the scene until around 1:30 a.m. No injuries were reported.

At the time of the fire, the building was closed for maintenance, and a contractor was on the scene.

