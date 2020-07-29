Fire damages Deere plant in Waterloo

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Firefighters spent hours battling a blaze that broke out at John Deere’s northeast site Tuesday night.

The fire started shortly after 9 a.m. with a filter in the ventilation system in the plant at 3828 Newell St. and spread to an air-handling room on the top of the main building, said Battalion Chief Bill Beck with Waterloo Fire Rescue.

Beck said the high elevation made it difficult to move water to the fire’s location, which also had high heat and thick smoke.

The fire was under control in about 45 minutes, and firefighters remained on the scene until around 1:30 a.m. No injuries were reported.

At the time of the fire, the building was closed for maintenance, and a contractor was on the scene.

Photos: John Deere 100th Anniversary Celebration

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.