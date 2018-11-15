DECORAH – Officials are investigating the cause of a Tuesday night fire that damaged a Decorah home.
Crews with the Decorah Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding agencies were called to a home at 2693 Walnut Creek Road around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday at the resident reported a blaze in the basement.
The fire in the utility room burned through the ceiling to the first floor. Flames caused significant damage to the utility room before firefighter extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported
Other departments assisting include the Calmar Fire Department, Ridgeway Fire Department, Cresco Community Fire Department, Winneshiek Medical Center Ambulance, Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office and Dispatch and Winneshiek County Emergency Management.
