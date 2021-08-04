 Skip to main content
Fire damages Cedar Falls towing garage
Fire damages Cedar Falls towing garage

CEDAR FALLS – An early morning fire damaged a Cedar Falls towing company.

A Rasmussen tow truck driver was returning to the shop at 9716 University Ave. at about 2:15 a.m. Wednesday when he noticed heavy smoke in the area. He also spotted sparks coming from the building, said Fire Chief John Bostwick.

A crew with Cedar Falls Fire Rescue found a fire burning inside the garage area and stopped it from spreading to other parts of the building. Bostwick said the rest of the building suffered smoke and heat damage.

Firefighters remained on the scene until about 5 a.m.

One tow truck was destroyed by the fire, Bostwick said.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.

