Fire damages Cedar Falls storage business
Fire damages Cedar Falls storage business

CEDAR FALLS – Officials are investigating a Wednesday morning fire that damaged units at a Cedar Falls storage business.

A passerby noticed smoke coming from Red Dot Storage, 5719 Westminster Drive, around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Crews with Cedar Falls Fire Rescue found fire coming from three or four connected storage units, and they had to individually open the units and surrounding units to get at the flames, said Fire Chief John Bostwick.

He said public works employees were called to help remove contents from adjacent units to keep the fire from spreading.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.

