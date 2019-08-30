CEDAR FALLS -- Cedar Falls Fire Rescue responded to a fire Thursday night that caused minor damage to a Cedar Falls home.
Crews with Cedar Falls Fire Rescue were called to 1807 Birch St. at 9:50 p.m., and firefighters and public safety officers found the residence filled with smoke.
The homeowner had returned home and heard smoke alarms going off inside. She entered the property and threw some water on a fire in the kitchen.
Fire crews determined the cause of fire was an overheated fluorescent light fixture in the kitchen. The plastic cover became involved and melted onto the kitchen floor, starting a fire. Firefighters and public safety officers ventilated the residence and removed the light fixture.
No injuries were reported.
