CEDAR FALLS --- Fire damaged another home in Cedar Falls on Wednesday, the second in as many days.

A fire broke out on the front porch at West 22nd Street home, and the flames spread to the front of the home.

Woman and her two children were home and escaped without injury, according to Acting Fire Chief John Zolondek.

The porch roof collapsed, and heat from the blaze damaged a car parked in the driveway.

On Tuesday, a fire destroyed a car and damaged a home on West Sixth Street in Cedar Falls. No injuries were reported in the blaze.