Fire damages Cedar Falls garage

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls firefighters extinguished a garage fire Sunday morning.

Just before 9 a.m., Cedar Falls Fire Rescue was dispatched to a garage fire in an attached garage at 1305 Carol Court.

The 911 caller said there was a fire in the garage and smoke was coming into the home, according to a press release.

The homeowner was at home during the fire but exited before firefighters arrived. Once firefighters arrived, they extinguished the fire and contained it to the garage.

The garage sustained smoke and water damage. The home has light smoke damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

