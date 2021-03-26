 Skip to main content
Fire crews fight fire in Waterloo home
Fire crews fight fire in Waterloo home

Denver Street fire

Waterloo firefighters put out a fire that started at 307 Denver St. on Friday, March 26. 

 Kristin Guess

WATERLOO – Firefighters doused a fire in a Waterloo home Friday evening.

Three children were in the house around 6:30 p.m. when a fire erupted in the attic at 307 Denver St. A smoke alarm alerted the kids – ages 16, 7 and 5 – there was a fire and they left the home and called authorities.

Animal control also was called to assist with a dog in the backyard while crews put out the fire. The dog will be returned to its owner.

Waterloo Fire Battalion Chief Troy Luck said four fire engines responded to the scene along with an ambulance and a ladder truck.

Although the fire was contained to the attic, “There’s quite a bit of damage upstairs,” Luck said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

