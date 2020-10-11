Fire crews battled brush fire at Waterloo yard waste site Saturday evening

WATERLOO – Fire crews doused a large brush fire at the city’s yard waste and compost facility Saturday night that left the downtown area wreathed in smoke late into the night.

Three fire engines and a ladder truck were dispatched to the fire that stretched approximate 150-by-200 feet at 2745 Independence Ave. around 8:30 p.m. Crews fought the fire until the early morning hours. The last truck was able to leave at 4:30 a.m., according to the Waterloo Fire Department.

“Hopefully it won’t flare up again, but they do,” said Waterloo Fire Captain Bill Harter, who was not at the scene.

Harter said the yard waste and compost site is full of tree debris, including many of the ash trees that have been cut down across the city due to the destructive emerald ash borer.

The City of Waterloo yard waste and compost site is closed until further notice, according to Waterloo Public Works.

