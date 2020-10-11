Fire crews battled brush fire at Waterloo yard waste site Saturday evening

WATERLOO – Fire crews doused a large brush fire at the city’s yard waste and compost facility Saturday night that left the downtown area wreathed in smoke late into the night.
Three fire engines and a ladder truck were dispatched to the fire that stretched approximate 150-by-200 feet at 2745 Independence Ave. around 8:30 p.m. Crews fought the fire until the early morning hours. The last truck was able to leave at 4:30 a.m., according to the Waterloo Fire Department.
“Hopefully it won’t flare up again, but they do,” said Waterloo Fire Captain Bill Harter, who was not at the scene.