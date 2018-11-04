HOLLAND — For safety’s sake, the U.S. Postal Service has closed the Holland Post Office.
The closure came after a mail clerk saw smoke coming from an electrical outlet inside the building, located at 104 Main St. The fire department determined electrical issues had created several hot spots in the attic.
All mail has been removed from the facility.
The building is a leased facility and the building’s owner has been informed, said Kristy Anderson, strategic communications specialist with the U.S. Postal Service. Work is underway to make any needed repairs and updates, Anderson said.
“We’re hoping that everything will be able to get back up and running, but when you have smoke in the walls sometimes you get in there and there’s more damage than you think,” she said.
In the interim, Post Office Box delivery and retail services have been relocated to the Grundy Center Post Office located at 1700 G Ave. The Grundy Center Post Office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Holland customers may retrieve their P.O. Box mail and notice-left items during those times with photo ID.
Temporary cluster box unites for Post Office Box delivery will be installed in the Holland Community once a location is determined, Anderson said, and residents will receive keys for their new box.
“The Postal Service will do everything possible to continue providing uninterrupted service to the community while emphasizing the safety of our employees and customers as our first priority. At this time, it is unknown when services will resume at the Holland facility,” Anderson said.
The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.