WATERLOO -- A fire caused substantial damage to the office and attic of a liquor store and tobacco/vape shop early Christmas Eve.
Waterloo Fire Rescue was called to New Star Liquor, 315 Fletcher Ave., in Waterloo just after 1 a.m. Dec. 24 for a building fire.
Crews arrived to find smoke coming out of all sides of the structure and had to remove the front doors to gain entry.
When they went inside, they found a fire in the office area between the liquor store side and the tobacco/vape side of the business, according to fire officials.
The fire in the office was extinguished, but crews found the fire had also gone into the attic.
Officials say damage to New Star is estimated at $25,000, and the building will likely need substantial repairs before it will reopen.
One firefighter slipped on ice during the incident, resulting in a minor injury, but no hospitalization was needed.
The fire was likely electrical in nature, though officials don't know exactly where it began.
