 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking alert top story

Fire breaks out at Waterloo Conagra plant

  • 0
Firefighter gear
Shutterstock

WATERLOO -- A fire broke out early Thursday at Conagra Foods Inc.'s plant at the Waterloo Regional Airport Terminal. 

At approximately 12:30 a.m., dispatch notified Waterloo Fire Rescue of the incident. According to Dan Galle, one of the operations managers at the plant, the fire occurred on one of the conveyor belts in the David's Seed Co. side on the north end of the building. There were no reported injuries. 

Galle said the extent of the damage and the impact it will have on operations is still unknown. More updates will be posted as further details emerge.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UPDATE: Fire won't delay theme park opening

UPDATE: Fire won't delay theme park opening

Waterloo Fire Rescue was dispatched at 7:47 p.m. to East Shaulis Road and arrived on the scene of a “fully” engulfed theme park building, where visitors would stand in line waiting for a ride.

Watch Now: Related Video

Three St. Patrick's Day traditions you'll only find in America

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News