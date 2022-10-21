Fire breaks out at Cedar Falls apartment complex for second time in a year

CEDAR FALLS — A man has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after the second fire in a year to break out at a local apartment complex near College Square Mall.

On Friday at 3:07 p.m., Cedar Falls Fire Rescue was dispatched to 3112 Boulder Drive after calls regarding a fire. Inside, first responders found smoke in the third floor hallway. They also found a man in the burning apartment with no pulse. According to Cedar Falls Public Safety Director Craig Berte, CPR was performed on the man and he was taken away by ambulance.

This is the second fire in less than a year to take place on the third floor of the building, which is part of the Park@Nine23 complex off University Avenue just west of the mall. The earlier one took place last November, down the hall from the most recent fire. That fire saw one individual hospitalized for smoke inhalation. Other residents were trapped in the building during the incident.

“This building has 80 units in it, and the majority of those units have physically or mentally disabled people in them,” Berte said. “So the potential for cooking fire or things like that, there’s a higher risk.”

The state of the man found in the fire is unknown at this time.