Fire at Lost Island Waterpark doused by Waterloo firefighters
breaking top story

Fire at Lost Island Waterpark doused by Waterloo firefighters

WATERLOO – Firefighters with Waterloo Fire Rescue battled blazes at a waterpark and an apartment building Sunday afternoon.

A passerby noticed smoke coming from Lost Island Waterpark, 2225 E. Shaulis Road, around 12:15 p.m. Sunday. Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue found fire coming from a ceiling in one of the bathhouses. No one was on the property at the time.

The fire is believed to have been caused by an electrical issue in one of the ceiling lights in the bathhouse, said Waterloo Batallion Chief Bill Beck. He estimated about $10,000 worth of damage to the property.

“Their bathhouse is decorative pine, and it was wood just around where the light was,” he said.  

A few hours later crews put out a cooking fire at Cedar Crest Apartments, 405 W. Donald St. The blaze was contained to the kitchen, Beck said. Beck estimated the building sustained about $3,000 to $4,000 worth of damage. The resident was able to return to the home.

