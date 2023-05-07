CEDAR FALLS --- A fire at Cedar Falls’ compost facility sent smoke into the air early Sunday.
A passing bicyclist spotted the fire at the site on East Main Street near Big Woods Lake in the morning, said Acting Fire Chief John Zolondek.
City public works employees used earthmoving equipment to break up mountains of shredded wood and vegetation while firefighters doused the burning debris.
Fire crews shuttled water from hydrants blocks away, and officials set up a system to pump water from a nearby lake to aid in the effort.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
