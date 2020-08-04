Finkenauer tells personal story of endometriosis; research funding added to House bill

WATERLOO -- Endometriosis is not a disease many women feel comfortable talking about. U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer knows that firsthand.
When she was diagnosed with it at age 18, she didn't know how many other women suffered from it -- estimates put it at around 7 million in the U.S. -- nor that there was barely any funding for it at the federal level.
"This was something that I never anticipated I would talk about or share," Finkenauer said, noting it was "not the easiest thing to do" when she stood up on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives earlier this spring and told her story.
Endometriosis is a disorder where the lining of the uterus -- called the endometrium -- grows outside of the uterus, commonly on the ovaries, bowel or fallopian tubes.
Finkenauer credits her mother for "believing my pain" and getting her to a doctor, where she was diagnosed and underwent two surgeries to try and correct it.
She still lives with pain, but says she's one of the "lucky" ones who can continue to work.
"There are many women across the country who have lost decades of their lives because of the pain this can cause -- it can be debilitating," Finkenauer said.
Many women with endometriosis go undiagnosed or misdiagnosed for years, she said, largely because it's not a well-known disorder.
"I knew, if I did this, the awareness we could raise for women who may have had their pain described for the first time could help them advocate to their doctor," she said.
So Finkenauer, a Democrat, teamed up with Republican Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González-Colón of Puerto Rico to start the House Endometriosis Caucus on March 5, the day she shared her story.
The pair were joined by 31 other House Democrats, including the two other House Democrats from Iowa, Reps. Cindy Axne and Dave Loebsack.
Last week, the caucus helped get Finkenauer's amendment added to an appropriations bill for the budget of the National Institute for Child Health and Human Development.
The amendment doubles federal research funding for endometriosis from $13 million to $26 million in fiscal year 2021, a paltry number by federal government standards. (By contrast, $2.9 billion will be spent on Alzheimer's research alone.)
"I'll be honest -- we were able to double the funding, but it was so low to begin with that there's plenty more to do," said Finkenauer.
But she called it a "step in the right direction," and said raising awareness of the disorder is just as important.
"To be able to finally be seen, and to know that your condition that has cost you your dreams or years of your life is finally being addressed and finally having any attention, that has been the biggest outreach," Finkenauer said.
