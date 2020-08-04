Finkenauer tells personal story of endometriosis; research funding added to House bill

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Endometriosis is not a disease many women feel comfortable talking about. U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer knows that firsthand.

When she was diagnosed with it at age 18, she didn't know how many other women suffered from it -- estimates put it at around 7 million in the U.S. -- nor that there was barely any funding for it at the federal level.

"This was something that I never anticipated I would talk about or share," Finkenauer said, noting it was "not the easiest thing to do" when she stood up on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives earlier this spring and told her story.

Endometriosis is a disorder where the lining of the uterus -- called the endometrium -- grows outside of the uterus, commonly on the ovaries, bowel or fallopian tubes.

Finkenauer credits her mother for "believing my pain" and getting her to a doctor, where she was diagnosed and underwent two surgeries to try and correct it.

She still lives with pain, but says she's one of the "lucky" ones who can continue to work.

"There are many women across the country who have lost decades of their lives because of the pain this can cause -- it can be debilitating," Finkenauer said.