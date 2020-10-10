Finkenauer, Smith stump for Biden's 'Made in America' plan in Waterloo

WATERLOO -- "Working families across this country need" Joe Biden as president, U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer said Friday during a Waterloo stop to tout the former vice president.
Finkenauer was joined by state Rep. Ras Smith and Deere employee and UAW member Cody Leistikow outside of the UAW Hall in Waterloo, battling a stiff wind as they made their remarks.
"Every day, regardless of how windy, is a good day to talk about Made in America and the fact that we need Joe Biden as our next president," Finkenauer said.
Biden's Made in America plan includes spending $400 billion to make sure federal infrastructure projects are manufactured with U.S.-made materials, and close loopholes in "Buy American" laws. Biden's campaign estimates that would add 2 million manufacturing jobs and $500 billion to the country's GDP in five years.
"What that means is that dollars spent here get to stay in our community," said Smith. "It means that the Cedar Valley can once again thrive, and improve upon technologies that move us forward."
Support Local Journalism
Biden's plan also would establish federal lines of credit for small and medium-sized manufacturers to retool and modernize factories, as well as a tax credit to help manufacturers who have closed down or are in danger of doing renovate facilities.
"That is in direct contrast to Donald Trump's record on jobs," Leistikow said, pointing to the president's trade war with China as a reason his own employer is struggling. "Things have been very unstable here. The middle class cannot endure another four years of this administration."
Biden supports "strong and independent trade unions," something Finkenauer said is important, particularly in Iowa, where bargaining and worker's compensation protections have been "gutted."
"We've gotta do everything we can to make sure that we have somebody in that White House who supports working families, doesn't just talk about it, doesn't just give us a bunch of hot air, but actually puts policies in place to get it done," she said.
Annie Topp, press secretary for Ashley Hinson, who is challenging Finkenauer for Iowa's 1st District seat in the U.S. House, called out both Finkenauer and Biden in a statement.
"Small businesses in Iowa deserve a leader in Washington who will stand up for them and their workers. Congresswoman Finkenauer supports the PRO Act, which would require employees to contribute fees to a labor organization regardless of whether or not they're a member," Topp said. "The Biden Made in America Act will hurt workers in Iowa and across the country."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.