Finkenauer, Smith stump for Biden's 'Made in America' plan in Waterloo

"That is in direct contrast to Donald Trump's record on jobs," Leistikow said, pointing to the president's trade war with China as a reason his own employer is struggling. "Things have been very unstable here. The middle class cannot endure another four years of this administration."

Biden supports "strong and independent trade unions," something Finkenauer said is important, particularly in Iowa, where bargaining and worker's compensation protections have been "gutted."

"We've gotta do everything we can to make sure that we have somebody in that White House who supports working families, doesn't just talk about it, doesn't just give us a bunch of hot air, but actually puts policies in place to get it done," she said.

Annie Topp, press secretary for Ashley Hinson, who is challenging Finkenauer for Iowa's 1st District seat in the U.S. House, called out both Finkenauer and Biden in a statement.

"Small businesses in Iowa deserve a leader in Washington who will stand up for them and their workers. Congresswoman Finkenauer supports the PRO Act, which would require employees to contribute fees to a labor organization regardless of whether or not they're a member," Topp said. "The Biden Made in America Act will hurt workers in Iowa and across the country."

