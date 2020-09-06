Finkenauer announces federal grant to provide housing for human trafficking victims in Northeast Iowa

“There’s been a lot of intervention with human trafficking, but we really wanted to break the rest of those walls down,” he said. “We want them to know the issues you faced are not going to block your opportunities.”

Friends of the Family launched its human trafficking program about four years ago. The first year it helped five people. That number has increased to around 90 to 100 victims seeking services in the 14-county area.

The program suffered a devastating 40% cut in federal funding last year. In 2018, funding for the human trafficking program amounted to nearly $260,000, mainly from the government’s Crime Victims Fund.

“A program like this is going to help us rebuild back to where we want to go,” Brustkern said.

“Housing is just one of those fundamental bases that everybody needs to have an opportunity to be successful in life. It’s really hard to get clean from substance abuse, address mental health and get employed if you don’t have a place to live,” Brustkern said.

In addition, permanent housing placement and voluntary community-based case management services will be offered in Allamakee, Benton, Black Hawk, Buchanan, Bremer, Clayton, Chickasaw, Delaware, Dubuque, Fayette, Howard, Jones, Linn, and Winneshiek counties.

If you are a victim of domestic violence, human trafficking, or sexual abuse and need services provided by Friends of the Family, call its crisis line at (800) 410-7233. An advocate is always available. If calling is not an option, contact the Iowa Victim Call Center by texting “IOWAHELP” to 20121 to access their live chat feature.

