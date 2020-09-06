Finkenauer announces federal grant to provide housing for human trafficking victims in Northeast Iowa

WATERLOO – The U.S. Department of Justice has awarded nearly a half-million dollars to a local nonprofit to provide transitional housing and support for victims of human trafficking in Northeast Iowa.
Friends of the Family will receive $472,722 over three years through the U.S. Department of Justice’s Housing Assistance Grants for Victims of Human Trafficking Program, U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-1st District, announced Aug. 6.
“Human trafficking is an abhorrent form of modern-day slavery that occurs all too often in our own backyard. Supporting victims and ending human trafficking is a universal goal that crosses borders and party lines,” Finkenauer said.
Waterloo-based Friends of the Family will use the grant to implement Home Free, a short-term, low-barrier housing initiative. The program offers a rental subsidy for survivors of labor or sex trafficking. It will provide 10 spots to assist a projected 54 survivors over its three-year term.
“Our niche is really housing. It’s what we do,” said Friends of the Family Director Ben Brustkern.
Currently Friends of the Family provides services, support and about one or two months of rental assistance for trafficking victims.
Brustkern said the organization has identified the need for longer housing intervention to successfully assist survivors. He believes in a housing-first model.
“There’s been a lot of intervention with human trafficking, but we really wanted to break the rest of those walls down,” he said. “We want them to know the issues you faced are not going to block your opportunities.”
Friends of the Family launched its human trafficking program about four years ago. The first year it helped five people. That number has increased to around 90 to 100 victims seeking services in the 14-county area.
The program suffered a devastating 40% cut in federal funding last year. In 2018, funding for the human trafficking program amounted to nearly $260,000, mainly from the government’s Crime Victims Fund.
“A program like this is going to help us rebuild back to where we want to go,” Brustkern said.
“Housing is just one of those fundamental bases that everybody needs to have an opportunity to be successful in life. It’s really hard to get clean from substance abuse, address mental health and get employed if you don’t have a place to live,” Brustkern said.
In addition, permanent housing placement and voluntary community-based case management services will be offered in Allamakee, Benton, Black Hawk, Buchanan, Bremer, Clayton, Chickasaw, Delaware, Dubuque, Fayette, Howard, Jones, Linn, and Winneshiek counties.
If you are a victim of domestic violence, human trafficking, or sexual abuse and need services provided by Friends of the Family, call its crisis line at (800) 410-7233. An advocate is always available. If calling is not an option, contact the Iowa Victim Call Center by texting “IOWAHELP” to 20121 to access their live chat feature.
